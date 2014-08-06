Free and reduced price lunches now offered in Hopkins Co. schools

All eight elementary schools in Hopkins County are now offering free or reduced price breakfast and lunches for families who qualify under the regulations of the Community Eligibility program.

That program is a new nationwide federal program to ensure every student eats at school, no matter the family income.

Hopkins County School District Directors say this is the first year the program has gone national.

"With the assistance here, the children can eat and get the reimbursable meal. Obviously the families don't have to pay if they are a paid status or a reduced status. So it adds extra income into the pockets of those families," says Mike Dodridge the Hopkins County Schools Food Service Director.

School officials say they will re-evaluate the program next year and see about possibly extending it into middle and high schools.

