Kids' Curiosity Cracks Me Up

If you have read "Who is Amber?" then you know that I not only work at WFIE, but I am also a preschool teacher. I have a class of eight three-year-olds.

Although there are times that are true tests of my patience each day, there are many more times of sheer joy in the day.

I never knew how much one person could laugh while they were at work, until I started working in childcare. Three-year-olds are so interested in everything. They are trying to figure out the world around them, and trying to discover how things work.

I come home with stories of things that the kids do everyday, so I thought I would share some with you.

Added 2/26

The other day I was getting a piece of gum out of my purse and one of the children in my class saw me put it in my mouth. He looked at me and said, "Can I have some?"

I told him that I was sorry but he couldn't, and he said, "I love you!"

That was sweet but I don't think he was saying it for any reason but to get the gum. So I told him he had already had snack and he couldn't have it.

He gave me this funny look and said, "I don't think so."

The mind of a three-year old is impressive.

Added 1/29

The other day one of my little girls came into class and her bottom lip was swollen up huge. Her mom told me she had been to the dentist the day before and they numbed her mouth. Before she ever left the dentist chair, she bit her lip really hard.

Her mom was worried about it hurting her so she went to the pharmacy and got some mouth sore medication. It was for kids so it was supposed to taste like bubble gum.

It must not have tasted that good, because every time I got the medicine out, she tucked her lip in her mouth and wouldn't let me near it. So I started making faces at her trying to get her to make them back at me. She finally did and I put the medicine on her.

Needless to say, she wasn't too happy with me. She told me I wasn't her best friend anymore and wouldn't come near me the rest of the day.

I hope I am out of the doghouse by Monday!

Jen Speicher wanted to share her cute kid story:

"Last night my two girls Allayna (5) and Madalyn (2 1/2) were playing "daycare". They had every baby and stuffed animal possible out on their kid sofa's. They played for hours like this.

When it was time for bed, Allayna put all to bed. She laid in bed and said I needed to rub her back, leg, and feet.

I said, why in the world would you need this. She proceeded to explain how she had been taking care of these kids all day, and her back ached and so did her feet. I was laughing so hard at this time, I just thought it was so funny.

She then kept talking and stated, that these babies are going to have to learn to walk, they are just killing her back.



I have learned that these little girls take in everything we do."



Added 1/15

The other day at the daycare, one of the little boys asked me if I was a mommy. When I told him no, he asked me why. I told him because I didn't have any kids of my own. He then told me that I needed to get some.

I asked him if I should get a husband first, and he asked, "Don't you have a husband?"

I told him no, and he looked at me very funny as he replied, "What do you do, go home all by yourself?"

I told him yes, and he replied, "That stinks!"

I must say there is nothing like having a child give it to you straight!

Added 1/7

One evening I came in after my shift was over but the daycare was still open, to put some fish in my aquarium which I had just bought.

I walked into my room with the fish in the bag, and one little boy looked at me and his eyes got really big.

He said in amazement, "Wow! Where did you catch those?"

We have a little boy at the preschool who broke his arm over the holidays. When he came into school with a cast on, a little boy walked up to him and asked what happened.

The child with the broken arm proceeded to tell him he was jumping off a chair at his grandma's when he broke it. The other little boy looked at him and said, "I can't do that because I don't have bones!"

The following stories were shared with me from one of the 14WFIE users, Kevin Bayer.

He sent this "My wife, Rubi, was "room mommy" one day at our daughters preschool.

The teacher asked my daughter Elizabeth to introduce her mommy. The teacher asked Elizabeth, "What is your mommy's name?"

Elizabeth of course answered, "Mommy."

"No," the teacher replied. "What does your daddy call your mommy?"

"Sexy," Elizabeth answered matter-of-factly.

Of course, my wife was dreading that answer; trying hard to remember if I had ever called her something rude.

The teacher thought this was very humorous, and printed it in the next preschool newsletter in the Kids Quotes section."

Another funny story he sent was from a posting his wife put up about their son. It read, "Alexander is definitely a 21st century child. Today at Target, I bought a drying rack for some of my sweaters.

The kids were watching me set it up, and Alexander looked all around the bottom of it, and asked, "Where does it plug in?"

"It doesn't plug in, honey. The sweaters just lay on it and get dry."

He didn't miss a beat. He plopped down on the floor next to it, got comfy, and announced, "I'm going to watch how it gets hot."

So I had to explain. "It doesn't get hot. It doesn't plug in. It just sits there with with sweaters on it, and they get dry."

He eyeballed it for a minute, gave me this dubious "If you say so, lady." look, and wandered away, totally bored with the whole thing. "



