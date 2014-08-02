Hopkins Co. 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' event

Manly men will be stumbling around in stilettos and pumps for a good cause.

Organizers of the Walk A Mile in her Shoes event say 30 local men will be walking at Madisonville North High School on Sunday, August 3, to raise money for the Sanctuary House, a domestic violence shelter.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m. and organizers hope the message is loud and clear.

"The Sanctuary house offers counseling of women who have been victims of this. They offer counseling for children who have been a victim of this. So yes this is going to be a very funny event seeing men walk in high heeled shoes, however there is a deeper meaning. We want to raise awareness and let people know exactly how it is to walk a mile in a woman's shoes," says Meaghan Hance.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved