Making Your Diet Work During the Holidays

Reporter: Shannon Samson

A holiday diet? Is now a good time to start? and what's the best diet? There's quite a menu of diets to choose from, but which one works?

Internist Dr. Michael Dansinger could probably fill an entire library with the diet books on his shelf. "Having a variety of options is almost always better than having just one approach."

But all those options can leave some confused. So, Dr. Dansinger conducted a study to test four popular diets. He found, after one year, patients on each of the diets lost about the same amount of weight. "The different popular diets we tried are potent weapons in the fight against obesity."

He says follow the diet that works best for you. Try the Atkins if you like meat, want quick results, and don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. But, be ready to give up a lot. Dr. Dansinger says, "It's the most extreme low-carbohydrate approach I know of."

The Zone Diet works if you want a more balanced approach. You'll have to like fruits and veggies because more than half of your daily intake will come from them. The drawback? "It requires a little bit more cooking and effort."

And try Weight Watchers if you like a variety of foods. There are no restrictions on what you can eat. But, fewer calories means you'll need willpower.

The Ornish diet is great if you're a vegetarian. And it offers rapid results. Dr. Dansinger says,"They put a lot of effort into it, but they get a lot of benefit quickly."

Dr. Dansinger tried all four diets. "The key to success is sticking with the plan, regardless of which plan it is." And if his research holds true, you can't go wrong no matter which you choose.

The study also showed participants on all four diets reduced their risk factors for a heart attack.