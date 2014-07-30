Officers involved in fatal shooting NOT indicted by Hopkins Co. grand jury

14 News has learned a grand jury has decided not to indict two Madisonville police officers involved in a shooting last month.

The grand jury returned a "No True Bill", which means they found no probable cause to decide that a crime had been committed.

Kentucky State Police say Officers Ryan Clark and Justin Brown tried to pull 35-year old Douglas Seaton over, but he took off, leading them on a chase.

Troopers say Seaton finally stopped the vehicle, got out, waived a handgun in the air and failed to comply with police orders as he approached the officers. That's when authorities say the officers fired their weapons, killing Seaton.

Both of the officers involved in the shooting have been back at work since mid-July.

