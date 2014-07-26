Colts' Ballard out for season due to torn Achilles

Colts coach Chuck Pagano says running back Vick Ballard will miss the entire season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Pagano says the running back will have surgery soon.

The injury leaves Ahmad Bradshaw and Trent Richardson competing for the starting job.

Ballard was hurt on a pass play during Indy's afternoon practice. After initially getting up and limping, Ballard was taken to the locker room on a golf cart. He wasn't hit on the play.

Last season, Ballard tore the ACL in his right knee during a September practice and missed the final 15 games. Ballard ran for 814 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2012, then had 13 carries for 63 yards in last year's opener.

