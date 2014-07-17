Murray State students eye campus smoking ban

The head of Murray State University's student government is eyeing a campus smoking ban, but wants to wait for a survey of students to be completed before acting.

Student Government Association President Michael Dobbs told the Murray Ledger & Times (http://bit.ly/1qg04M3 ) he and the student body senate are awaiting the results of a campus survey that should be conducted this fall to gauge the public perception regarding widespread tobacco use.

This isn't the first time the university has questioned its policies on tobacco use.

Less than five years ago, a student-led organization formed to lobby the Board of Regents to address the issue.

Last year, smoking was banned in front of Regents Residential College.

___

Information from: Murray Ledger & Times, http://www.murrayledger.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)