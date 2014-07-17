2 white alligators back at Newport Aquarium

Two albino alligators are back in a permanent home at the Newport Aquarium.

Snowball and Snowflake were scheduled to be moved into Gator Alley on Thursday.

The Kentucky Enquirer reported (http://cin.ci/1pda7ML) that Snowball and Snowflake are two of fewer than 100 known white alligators in the world.

Due to a lack of camouflage and sensitivity to UV rays, white alligators have a low survival rate in the wild.

Each white gator measures roughly six feet in length, with the female Snowflake weighing approximately 65 pounds and the male Snowball approaching 85 pounds.

Snowball and Snowflake were last seen in February when the museum converted their temporary home in the Rainforest into Turtle Canyon, which opened in March.

