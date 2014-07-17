2 white alligators back at Newport Aquarium

Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
There is a traffic alert for drivers who need to cross the Green River at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line.More >>
There is a traffic alert for drivers who need to cross the Green River at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line.More >>
Rí Rá announced Monday morning that it has closed its doors for the last time.More >>
Rí Rá announced Monday morning that it has closed its doors for the last time.More >>
We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
Two Henderson County men are in jail after police say shots they were firing hit near a farmer.More >>
Two Henderson County men are in jail after police say shots they were firing hit near a farmer.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>