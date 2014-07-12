Reds option RH Partch, call up INF Soto - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reds option RH Partch, call up INF Soto

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
CINCINNATI (AP) -

The Reds called up infielder Neftali Soto before the second game of their series on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, shoring up their depleted infield.

The Reds have put three infielders on the disabled list this week.

First baseman Joey Votto is out indefinitely with a strained muscle above his left knee.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and will miss six weeks. Skip Schumaker is out for a week with a concussion.

It's Soto's second stint with the Reds this season. He went 3 for 28 with no homers and one RBI.

Reliever Curtis Partch was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville. He got his first major league win on Friday night.

Follow Joe Kay on Twitter: http://twitter.com/apjoekay

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly