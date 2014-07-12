Reds option RH Partch, call up INF Soto

The Reds called up infielder Neftali Soto before the second game of their series on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, shoring up their depleted infield.

The Reds have put three infielders on the disabled list this week.

First baseman Joey Votto is out indefinitely with a strained muscle above his left knee.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and will miss six weeks. Skip Schumaker is out for a week with a concussion.

It's Soto's second stint with the Reds this season. He went 3 for 28 with no homers and one RBI.

Reliever Curtis Partch was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville. He got his first major league win on Friday night.

