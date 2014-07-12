Pau Gasol tweets he's joining Chicago Bulls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pau Gasol tweets he's joining Chicago Bulls

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
CHICAGO (AP) -

Free-agent center Pau Gasol says he has decided to join the Chicago Bulls.

Gasol announced on his verified Twitter account on Saturday that he was looking forward to the "new chapter" of his career in Chicago.

He says the choice wasn't easy and he decided on the Bulls "after meditating a lot."

It was unclear if Gasol had signed with the Bulls or was a part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he had played for parts of seven seasons.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City also were believed to be in the hunt for the 34-year-old veteran.

The 7-foot Gasol averaged 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in 60 games last season with Los Angeles.

