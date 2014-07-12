Phelps edges Lochte in 100 backstroke - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Phelps edges Lochte in 100 backstroke

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
ATHENS, GA (AP) -

Michael Phelps won the 100-meter backstroke on Saturday at the Bulldog Grand Slam, edging Ryan Lochte in another encouraging performance in his comeback.

Phelps who retired after the last Olympics and stayed away from the pool for more than a year finished in 53.88 seconds.

Lochte was second at 54.40, and Olympian Tyler Clary finished third in 55.41.

This is his first meet for Lochte since he re-injured his surgically repaired left knee at the Mesa Grand Prix in April.

Phelps also won the 100 butterfly on Friday night, with Lochte also finishing second in that one.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly