Phelps edges Lochte in 100 backstroke

Michael Phelps won the 100-meter backstroke on Saturday at the Bulldog Grand Slam, edging Ryan Lochte in another encouraging performance in his comeback.

Phelps who retired after the last Olympics and stayed away from the pool for more than a year finished in 53.88 seconds.

Lochte was second at 54.40, and Olympian Tyler Clary finished third in 55.41.

This is his first meet for Lochte since he re-injured his surgically repaired left knee at the Mesa Grand Prix in April.

Phelps also won the 100 butterfly on Friday night, with Lochte also finishing second in that one.

