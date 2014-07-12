AP Source: Anthony staying with Knicks - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

AP Source: Anthony staying with Knicks

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
NEW YORK (AP) -

A person with knowledge of the details says Carmelo Anthony is staying with the New York Knicks.

Anthony has decided to stay in New York after meeting with a number of teams during free agency, the person told The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

The Knicks offered Anthony a maximum contract worth nearly $130 million over five years.

He also met with Chicago, Houston, Dallas and the Lakers, though the Knicks were able to offer about $35 million more than any of them under NBA rules.

Yahoo Sports and the Daily News of New York first reported Anthony's plans.

Anthony came to the Knicks in February 2011 after a trade with the Denver Nuggets. He led the NBA in scoring in 2012-13 and was second last year.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

