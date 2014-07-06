Cardinals recall Wong, option Robinson to minors - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cardinals recall Wong, option Robinson to minors

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated rookie second baseman Kolten Wong from the 15-day disabled list and he was batting seventh against the Miami Marlins.

Wong was 5 for 11 with a home run and three RBIs in three rehab games at Triple-A Memphis. Entering Sunday's game, he was batting .228 with a homer and 16 RBIs this season.

Outfielder Shane Robinson was optioned to Memphis. He appeared in eight games since being recalled on June 22 with one start and was batting .140 overall with three RBIs in 31 games.

