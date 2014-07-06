Bruce HR breaks slump, sends Reds over Brewers 4-2

Jay Bruce emerged from the deepest slump of his career - 0 for 26 - with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds gained a game on the NL Central leaders by taking two of three in their series, moving to six back. Cincinnati has won 10 of 15 overall.

The Brewers have lost five of six but still have the NL's best record and a comfortable lead.

Bruce hit a two-run shot with one out in the eighth off left-hander Will Smith (1-2), who took over for Yovani Gallardo.

Mat Latos (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits in a season-high eight innings. Jonathan Broxton pitched the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

