Johnny Football gets 'Johnny Footlong' hot dog

A minor league baseball team in Ohio now has a hot dog on its menu in honor of Johnny Football.

The Akron RubberDucks say the "Johnny Footlong" is a tribute to Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The $8.00 hot dog is topped with Texas chili, shredded pepper jack cheese, and hot sauce.

The Browns play just up the road from Akron and selected the Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M in the spring draft.

