Has conference realignment at last reached a lull?

The musical chairs of conference realignment returns this this week, with more major colleges taking new seats.

On Tuesday, 12 FBS teams officially switch places, including Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Maryland and Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Of the 128 schools to play at the FBS level this season, more than 40 percent have made at least one move over the past decade. So has the landscape finally shifted to a point of stability?

With legal and philosophical issues surrounding the NCAA and long-term TV contracts in place for all five of the major leagues, a lull is likely. But in this game within the games, it's wise to never say never.

