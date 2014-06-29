Has conference realignment at last reached a lull? - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Has conference realignment at last reached a lull?

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect

The musical chairs of conference realignment returns this this week, with more major colleges taking new seats.

On Tuesday, 12 FBS teams officially switch places, including Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Maryland and Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Of the 128 schools to play at the FBS level this season, more than 40 percent have made at least one move over the past decade. So has the landscape finally shifted to a point of stability?

With legal and philosophical issues surrounding the NCAA and long-term TV contracts in place for all five of the major leagues, a lull is likely. But in this game within the games, it's wise to never say never.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly