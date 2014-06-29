Mexico blames ref for extending 2nd-round curse - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mexico blames ref for extending 2nd-round curse

FORTALEZA, Brazil (AP) -

Mexico's second-round curse at the World Cup remains unbroken.

Playing in the round of 16 for the sixth straight tournament, the Mexicans looked like they had finally done everything right against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Their rigid defense was holding the free-scoring Dutch at bay, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made some spectacular saves, and their string of first-half chances produced a goal from Giovani Dos Santos just after the break.

It all unraveled in the 88th minute when Wesley Sneijder equalized and then Klaas Jan Huntelaar converted an injury-time penalty for a 2-1 Dutch victory.

