$5,000 reward offered for whooping crane killer

Indiana and federal wildlife officials are looking for someone who shot a federally endangered whooping crane in southern Indiana's Greene County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources TIP Advisory Board announced Thursday a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The whooping crane was shot in southern Greene County near the White River around late December.

Officials say the whooping crane that was shot was part of an effort to re-establish a flock on a migratory path between Wisconsin and Florida. Whooping cranes are protected by the Endangered Species Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Indiana law.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)