East End bridge work on schedule - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

East End bridge work on schedule

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Project officials say work remains on schedule in constructing a new bridge east of Louisville - one of two new Ohio River bridges being built to connect Kentucky and Indiana.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/1p2NAH1 ) reports that workers began pouring concrete late last month on the first waterline footing of the East End bridge. It's a sign that the new span's foundation is emerging from the Ohio River near the Indiana shoreline a year after construction began.

The bridge will connect the Gene Snyder Freeway in eastern Jefferson County, Kentucky, with the Lee Hamilton Highway in Southern Indiana.

The more than $2 billion project also includes a new Interstate 65 bridge connecting downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Both new bridges are expected to open with tolls in 2016.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

