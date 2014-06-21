Changing a mindset to save lives

In less than five seconds after hearing gunfire, almost 60 faculty and staff cleared the media room at Mason County Intermediate School through only two exits, or into locked rooms, away from where the shots came from.

Kentucky State Police officials told The Ledger Independent (http://bit.ly/1iuphtc ) that the exercise worked like it should.

Officials say in a previous training session, one school staff member followed the initial instructions to run, and kept going all the way to a nearby business.

KSP conducted similar exercises recently at Mason County High School and Straub Elementary School, where staff learned more about surviving a live shooter situation.

At Straub, staff members exited the building at the sound of shots, and were seen hurrying over the hill on the school grounds until the all clear was given.

Information from: The Ledger Independent, http://www.maysville-online.com

