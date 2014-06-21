93-year-old injured in hot air balloon mishap - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

93-year-old injured in hot air balloon mishap

HUNTLEY, IL (AP) -

Authorities say a hot air balloon made a rough landing on a golf course in northern Illinois jostling its passengers, including a 93-year-old woman who was injured.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1lI9vB0 ) the woman, a resident of Cary, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the balloon landed on the golf course in the village of Huntley. No other injuries were reported.

Huntley Police Sgt. Michael Hewitt says police and fire departments responded to the incident. The balloon's pilot told police the trip from Woodstock to Crystal Lake went awry when winds changed, blowing the craft off its course.

The police sergeant says there was minor damage to the golf course greens. No charges were filed.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

