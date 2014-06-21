Grimes backed by federal employee union - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Grimes backed by federal employee union

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes has won an endorsement from a federal employee union.

The American Federation of Government Employees chose Grimes over Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in the Kentucky Senate race.

AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. says Grimes would be a powerful advocate for workers' rights if she wins election to the Senate.

McConnell has pushed for national right-to-work legislation, which many labor unions oppose.

Grimes, in her first term as Kentucky's secretary of state, has promised to vote against right-to-work legislation.

McConnell's campaign recently said the five-term Republican was endorsed by officials with correction officer locals of the AFGE in Clay and McCreary counties in eastern Kentucky. The officials said they endorsed McConnell because of his history of constituent service.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly