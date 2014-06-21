Grimes backed by federal employee union

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes has won an endorsement from a federal employee union.

The American Federation of Government Employees chose Grimes over Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in the Kentucky Senate race.

AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. says Grimes would be a powerful advocate for workers' rights if she wins election to the Senate.

McConnell has pushed for national right-to-work legislation, which many labor unions oppose.

Grimes, in her first term as Kentucky's secretary of state, has promised to vote against right-to-work legislation.

McConnell's campaign recently said the five-term Republican was endorsed by officials with correction officer locals of the AFGE in Clay and McCreary counties in eastern Kentucky. The officials said they endorsed McConnell because of his history of constituent service.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)