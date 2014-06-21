US can clinch advancement with win over Portugal

The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said. “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court. The success of you...More >>
The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said. “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court. The success of you...More >>
In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.More >>
In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.More >>
University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.More >>
University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.More >>
It was a beautiful spring day for soccer tonight as U-E and U-S-I teamed up for the 2018 Mayor's Cup. Arad McCutchan field was packed as everyone in attendance came out to support the local YMCA.More >>
It was a beautiful spring day for soccer tonight as U-E and U-S-I teamed up for the 2018 Mayor's Cup. Arad McCutchan field was packed as everyone in attendance came out to support the local YMCA.More >>
Playoff hockey is back in Evansville, for the first time in six years as the Thunderbolts hosted the Macon Mayhem in game one of a best-of-three series.More >>
Playoff hockey is back in Evansville, for the first time in six years as the Thunderbolts hosted the Macon Mayhem in game one of a best-of-three series.More >>