Holliday, Wainwright lifts Cards over Phils 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Matt Holliday broke an eighth-inning tie with a double, and Adam Wainwright tossed eight strong innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-1 win over Philadelphia that snapped the Phillies' season-high five-game winning streak on Saturday.

Holliday ripped a one-out double off Cole Hamels to bring in Matt Carpenter to make it 2-1. Carpenter started the rally with a leadoff walk.

Wainwright (10-3) allowed one run and six hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter for the Cardinals, who broke a three-game losing streak. Wainwright pitched on 10 days' rest after missing a start due to elbow tendinitis.

Trevor Rosenthal earned his 21st save in 24 attempts.

Hamels (2-4) gave up three runs and seven hits over 7 1-3 innings. He had a scoreless streak of 24 2-3 innings snapped on Matt Adams' second-inning sacrifice fly.

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men's basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. "Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience," McCarty said.  "Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President's Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

