About Our Products

Getting to know you as a client, we can advise you on all aspects of dressing including styling and fit at a cost that works for you whether you are entering your profession or have attained a high level within your business.

At Stephan G. Sanders Custom Clothiers we are never hard to reach and we work with you, when and where it is convenient for you. Our CUSTOM MADE CLOTHING PROGRAMS allow you to select fabrics from some of the finest mills in the world.

We custom make your apparel to you individual measurements and fit, along with the model and styling of your choice. We proudly appreciate your choosing us and we look forward to enhancing your life through our professional services.

Offering complete lines in corporate dress and corporate casual wear brought directly to you: custom designed, custom fit, custom quality. Custom Service.

COMING SOON: Complete Online Showroom

Visit us online at www.yoursuitman.com.