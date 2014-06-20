Deadly walnut tree fungus found in Indiana - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deadly walnut tree fungus found in Indiana

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
NASHVILLE, IN (AP) -

State wildlife officials say a fungus that kills walnut trees has been found in Indiana for the first time.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the fungus causing Thousand Cankers Disease was found on small weevils that emerged from two stressed trees at a black walnut plantation in Brown County's Yellowwood State Forest.

State entomologist Phil Marshall says the trees in the plantation aren't showing symptoms of the disease.

Indiana now joins Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania Tennessee, Virginia and eight western states with confirmed instances of the disease.

The fungus affects many types of walnut trees to varying degrees but is lethal to black walnut trees. Those trees are often grown in plantations in Indiana, but are also common in the state's urban and rural forests.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly