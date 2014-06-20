Chicago university offers video game scholarships

All those hours spent in front of video games, it turns out, could pay off for some college-bound students.

A small private university in Chicago is offering hefty scholarship for players of one game in particular. League of Legends is one of the most popular games for organized team competitions.

Robert Morris University Illinois says its program recognizes the growing legitimacy of what are known as eSports.

Associate Athletic Director Kurt Melcher will be in charge of the school's new eSports program.

He says Robert Morris is at the "forefront of providing opportunities for a diverse student population with different interests and skills."

Starting this fall, the scholarships will cover up to 50 percent of tuition and 50 percent of room and board. That's worth more than $17,000 per student.

