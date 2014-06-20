Contractor hired to tear down well-known silos - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Contractor hired to tear down well-known silos

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
A Louisville landmark will be coming down with the hiring of a contractor to demolish 22 concrete silos that spell out University of Louisville.

The UofL Foundation said Friday it has hired a demolition firm to begin work to clear the site along Interstate 65.

The school says the winning bidder submitted the lowest proposed price of $687,800 for the project.

The firm will remove the silos and several smaller structures on the 15-acre site.

UofL's foundation purchased the property for $3.3 million from Solae Co., a DuPont subsidiary, last December.

The university hasn't disclosed its long-term plans for the property on the edge of campus. The school says that in the short term, the property will be used for parking for football games at nearby Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

