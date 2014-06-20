Police: Boy stabs older brother with screwdriver

Police say a 13-year-old boy stabbed his older brother in the neck with a screwdriver during an argument over a piece of clothing.

South Bend Police Capt. Phil Trent said the 15-year-old boy was doing well after being hospitalized Friday.

Police and medics responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Friday and found the older boy where he had fled after he was stabbed in the back of the neck.

Police say the younger brother was found at the home where the stabbing occurred and is being held at a juvenile detention center on a preliminary charge of battery.

