Tobacco use still high in college ball, off field

Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
The death of Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn might give some pause to college players who use chewing tobacco. Whether it makes them stop is another matter.

Virginia pitcher Josh Sborz says he chews tobacco once a month or every two weeks, and he said Gwynn's death should make players think.

According to an NCAA survey on substance use, baseball players acknowledging they used spit tobacco at least once in the previous month rose from 42.5 percent in 2005 to 52.3 percent in 2009. Results of the 2013 survey have not been released.

The NCAA banned tobacco in 1994, a year after minor-league baseball did the same. Tobacco is not banned in the major leagues.

College players and coaches caught with tobacco during games are to be ejected.

