Castro powers Cubs past Pirates 6-3

Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer and Edwin Jackson finally got the better of Charlie Morton, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Chris Coghlan added a solo shot as the Cubs opened a 10-game homestand with their fourth win in five games. Last-place Chicago also improved to 18-13 since May 17 for the best record in the NL in that stretch.

Jackson (5-7) was removed after five innings, but it was enough to get his first win in four matchups this year against Morton (4-8). The right-handers have faced off more than any other pair of starting pitchers this season in the majors.

