Castro powers Cubs past Pirates 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) -

Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer and Edwin Jackson finally got the better of Charlie Morton, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Chris Coghlan added a solo shot as the Cubs opened a 10-game homestand with their fourth win in five games. Last-place Chicago also improved to 18-13 since May 17 for the best record in the NL in that stretch.

Jackson (5-7) was removed after five innings, but it was enough to get his first win in four matchups this year against Morton (4-8). The right-handers have faced off more than any other pair of starting pitchers this season in the majors.

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

