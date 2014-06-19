Sharing business lessons in western Kentucky

It began in Kansas City and now Madisonville is home to the first one in Kentucky.

'One Million Cups' is a weekly gathering of entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

The idea is to share a pot of coffee, and after one million cups, new businesses will hopefully take shape.

"It's all about sharing with each other. It's not about sales pitches, it's not about marketing our product or our service. It's about being willing to share lessons learned," says Mark Lee, Madisonville Economic Development Chair.

Business people get together every Wednesday morning at Brother's BBQ in Madisonville. It's a family business born out of a small building in Muhlenberg County 18 years ago.

"It gives us the ability to let others know what we've already been through and some of the things we had to overcome as a startup business," says Kevin Cotton, Brother's BBQ

