Airport gets $1.5M grant to build taxiway

Muhlenberg County Airport has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant to complete a parallel taxiway.

Airport board chairman Danny Walker told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/1kWo5DD) last week that the taxiway will help airport safety.

Currently, he says planes have to "back-taxi" on the runway, meaning they go down the runway facing incoming traffic and then turn around to take off.

Walker says bids on the project are expected to start June 25.

The airport got a $1.3 million grant in 2008 to allow it to build a 3,000-foot partial taxiway beside the 5,000-foot runway.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)