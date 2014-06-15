Woman fatally injured vomiting out minivan window - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Woman fatally injured vomiting out minivan window

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect

Police in northern Indiana say a woman was killed when she struck her head on something while vomiting out the passenger window of a moving minivan.

St. Joseph County crash team commander Tim Spencer tells WSBT-TV (http://bit.ly/1lCzFDT) the 24-year-old woman was sitting on someone's lap in the front passenger seat about 4:40 a.m. Sunday when she her head struck an an unknown object in Osceola, about 10 miles east of South Bend. Spencer says the woman had been drinking.

Spencer says the minivan driver minivan and another passenger fled, but police caught them. The driver was arrested and charged preliminarily with leaving the scene and drive while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The names of the woman and the man arrested were not immediately released.

Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly