Woman fatally injured vomiting out minivan window

Police in northern Indiana say a woman was killed when she struck her head on something while vomiting out the passenger window of a moving minivan.

St. Joseph County crash team commander Tim Spencer tells WSBT-TV (http://bit.ly/1lCzFDT) the 24-year-old woman was sitting on someone's lap in the front passenger seat about 4:40 a.m. Sunday when she her head struck an an unknown object in Osceola, about 10 miles east of South Bend. Spencer says the woman had been drinking.

Spencer says the minivan driver minivan and another passenger fled, but police caught them. The driver was arrested and charged preliminarily with leaving the scene and drive while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The names of the woman and the man arrested were not immediately released.

Information from: WSBT-TV, http://www.wsbt.com/

