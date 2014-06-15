Jimmie Johnson finally wins at Michigan - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jimmie Johnson finally wins at Michigan

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
BROOKLYN, MI (AP) -

Jimmie Johnson has finally won a NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

The six-time series champion won Sunday for the first time in 25 Cup starts at MIS, outlasting pole winner Kevin Harvick by just over a second. It was Johnson's third victory in four races - and the fifth in a row for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. also have won for Chevy and Hendrick during the streak that doesn't count Jamie McMurray's win for Chevy in the Sprint All-Star race last month.

Brad Keselowski finished third Sunday after two straight runner-up showings at Dover and Pocono. Paul Menard was fourth, followed by Kasey Kahne, Gordon and Earnhardt.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

