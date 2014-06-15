What, no anthems? France and Honduras miss out - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

What, no anthems? France and Honduras miss out

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) -

France and Honduras streamed onto the pitch as usual, greeted by a massive roar. But as players took their positions, it become clear something had been left out: the traditional singing of the national anthems.

The Group E match kicked off at Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre on Sunday without the anthems being played over the stadium speakers. FIFA said after the match it was "very sorry" that that the audio system didn't function.

"We are currently evaluating the cause of the situation and working to fix it," the football body said in a statement.

All international football matches, friendlies included, typically begin with national anthems - with French fans always giving a rousing rendition of "La Marseillaise" before the team's games.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

