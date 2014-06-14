Dozens of children sickened at Illinois camp

Public health officials say dozens of children became sick at a 4-H camp in central Illinois.

David Remmert is the administrator of the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

He told The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/1mRCFJ9 ) on Thursday that about 40 children out of 300 became ill at the camp in Monticello. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

Remmert says some parents came to pick up their children and took them home. The illnesses started earlier this week.

Public health officials say they're investigating the outbreak.

Monticello is on Interstate 72 between Champaign and Decatur.

