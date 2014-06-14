Florida more vulnerable to twisters than Midwest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Florida more vulnerable to twisters than Midwest

Oklahoma and Kansas may have the reputation as tornado hot spots, but a new analysis shows that Florida and the rest of the Southeast are far more vulnerable to killer twisters.

Florida leads the country in deaths calculated per mile a tornado races along the ground, followed by Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio and Alabama.

Southeast Regional Climate Center director Charles Konrad II, who headed the analysis, said the heart of Dixie is where more people die from tornadoes than anywhere else in the world.

Kornad said Florida tornadoes aren't plentiful or strong, but the state leads the nation in so many factors that add to the danger, especially vulnerable populations of people in mobile homes, the elderly, and the poor.

The analysis was presented at a weather conference this week.

