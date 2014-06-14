Illinois lake closed because of fish kill - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Illinois lake closed because of fish kill

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
A lake southwest of Chicago has been closed to the public after officials discovered that virtually all of the fish in it did not survive the long, brutal winter.

Site superintendent of Milliken Lake at the Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area near Wilmington spoke to The Daily Journal in Kankakee (http://bit.ly/1joPUzK ).

He says officials found a nearly "total kill" that was worse than he'd seen since he arrived nearly 30 years ago.

Site Superintendent Jeff Wepprecht says that the public won't be allowed into the popular fishing area until the 20-acre lake is restocked.

A recording at the agency's office says there will be no fishing or picnicking allowed for the rest of the 2014 season.

Information from: The Daily Journal, http://www.daily-journal.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

