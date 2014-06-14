Louisville police work to make downtown safer

The Louisville Metro Police Department is taking steps to beef up security in the downtown area after a mob violence incident in March.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/1p1TZzB ) that the department poured $1 million into overtime and installed dozens of security cameras at a price of $227,000 after a teenage mob's hours-long rampage through the streets of downtown Louisville on March 22. The city also opened a new downtown police station.

Meanwhile, the organization Man Up is working with the city on mentoring and crime prevention programs. They are planning Friday and Saturday night dance parties, featuring well-known musicians and chaperoned by college students.

Officials say dozens of people participated in the mob violence, but only a handful were arrested. Those who were arrested have denied they were involved.

