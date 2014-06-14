Hidden Cash craze hits New York's Central Park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hidden Cash craze hits New York's Central Park

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
NEW YORK (AP) -

Dozens of New Yorkers are finding $50 bills hidden by a California real estate investor who announces his cash drops on Twitter.

The Twitter account Hidden Cash said money would be left in Central Park and Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Saturday.

The same Twitter account directed people last week to envelopes with $50 and $100 inside them in San Francisco and 36 cash-filled Angry Birds orbs in Hermosa Beach, California.

Bay Area real estate investor Jason Buzi went public as Hidden Cash in a CNN interview.

New Yorkers are finding the money and tweeting photos of themselves with their finds.

Hidden Cash retweets the smiling photos.

The New York envelopes each contain a $50 bill and a silver half-dollar.

Hidden Cash tweeted that the next giveaway is Sunday in Chicago.

