Game 5 of Stanley Cup finals earns 3.7 rating

The Los Angeles Kings' Stanley Cup-winning victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night averaged 6 million viewers and had a 3.7 rating on NBC, Nielson said Saturday.

The double-overtime game peaked at more than 8.5 million viewers from midnight-12:30 a.m. EDT.

The Los Angeles market had a 12.4 rating, and New York a 10.4.

