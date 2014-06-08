Dr. Seuss art gallery to open in Chicago

A gallery dedicated to the artwork of children's author Dr. Seuss is opening in downtown Chicago.

Dr. Seuss - his real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel - wrote and illustrated such classics as "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham."

Bill Dreyer is curator of "The Art of Dr. Seuss." He tells WBBM-Radio (http://cbsloc.al/SDRC9L ) that the exhibit will also include "midnight paintings" that "really stretch well beyond preconceived notions" of the author's art. Seuss did the paintings and sculptures at night and rarely if ever displayed them.

The opening will be next weekend at Water Tower Place. A permanent space will be set up along Michigan Avenue.

A portion of proceeds June 14 to June 29 will be donated to charity.

Online: http://www.drseussgallery.com/

Information from: WBBM-AM, http://www.wbbm780.com

