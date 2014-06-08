Store clerk shot by skipping shooter dies - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Store clerk shot by skipping shooter dies

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

A 45-year-old Indianapolis convenience store clerk has died after being shot in the head by a robber seen skipping away from the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's office says Harry Briggs died Saturday. It says his family consented to donating his organs.

Briggs was shot Wednesday night at a Kicks 66 convenience store on the city's southwest side. Police have said the shooting was unprovoked. They say detectives believe the gunman fired three shots before forcing another clerk to open the cash register and give him money.

The gunman is seen on surveillance video skipping away from the store.

The second clerk and two customers were not injured.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

