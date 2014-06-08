Garcia gets win as Cardinals beat Blue Jays 5-0

Jaime Garcia and two relievers combined on a three-hitter, Matt Carpenter and Jhonny Peralta homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Sunday.

Garcia (2-0) allowed three hits in seven innings, walked three and struck out four to win for the first time in three starts.

Pat Neshek worked the eighth and Trevor Rosenthal finished for the Cardinals, who have a Major League-high 12 shutouts this season. Texas entered Sunday with 11.

St. Louis won back-to-back games for the first time since May 24 and 25 against Cincinnati.

