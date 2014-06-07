Indiana woman, 74, gets high school diploma - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana woman, 74, gets high school diploma

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
A 74-year-old central Indiana woman finally has a high school diploma a half-century after she dropped out of school to get a job to help support her family.

Vickie Turley donned a cap and gown and crossed the stage Friday night to collect her diploma along with 438 other students during Kokomo High School's graduation ceremonies.

Turley earned her diploma through Kokomo High School's Twilight School program. She tells the Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/1leg3pa ) she really wanted a diploma and once she started she "wasn't going to quit, even through the algebra."

Turley had dropped out of school as a high school junior to help her family financially by taking a jewelry store job that paid a dollar an hour.

The mother of five says finally getting her diploma felt "fantastic."

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

