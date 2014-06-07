Armadillos slinking their way into Indiana - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Armadillos slinking their way into Indiana

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect

Wildlife experts say they're seeing a handful of armadillo sightings around Indiana as the animal that's common in the South edges its range ever-farther to the north.

Most of Indiana's sightings of the armored mammal have been in the form of roadkill.

State Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Jeff Thompson says he was skeptical when he heard the first report of an armadillo in Indiana years ago.

But the Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/1lenZqo ) he's picked up several dead roadside armadillos.

Purdue University wildlife specialist Brian MacGrowan says the most recent Indiana armadillo sighting was last October in Parke County north of Terre Haute.

He says Indiana's first confirmed armadillo report was in Gibson County, but they've also been spotted in Daviess, Dubois, Perry, Pike and Vanderburgh counties.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly