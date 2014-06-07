Armadillos slinking their way into Indiana

Wildlife experts say they're seeing a handful of armadillo sightings around Indiana as the animal that's common in the South edges its range ever-farther to the north.

Most of Indiana's sightings of the armored mammal have been in the form of roadkill.

State Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Jeff Thompson says he was skeptical when he heard the first report of an armadillo in Indiana years ago.

But the Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/1lenZqo ) he's picked up several dead roadside armadillos.

Purdue University wildlife specialist Brian MacGrowan says the most recent Indiana armadillo sighting was last October in Parke County north of Terre Haute.

He says Indiana's first confirmed armadillo report was in Gibson County, but they've also been spotted in Daviess, Dubois, Perry, Pike and Vanderburgh counties.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

