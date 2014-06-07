SE Indiana man falls from mower, drowns in pond - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SE Indiana man falls from mower, drowns in pond

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
GREENSBURG, IN (AP) -

Southeastern Indiana authorities say a 58-year-old man drowned after he apparently fell from a riding lawnmower into a pond on his rural property.

Decatur County Coroner Charity Banks tells the Greensburg Daily News (http://bit.ly/1n03coQ ) that Robert Wood was pronounced dead Thursday night.

Banks says Wood was mowing his yard on an incline when he tumbled off the mower and into the shallow pond for unknown reasons.

Wood's wife found her husband in the pond and called 911. First responders who arrived soon after pulled Wood from the water and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive him.

The coroner says Wood's death was the result of a "freak accident" and no autopsy will be performed.

Information from: Greensburg Daily News, http://www.greensburgdailynews.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

