Unlicensed Indiana tattoo artist fined $12,500

Riley Fugate
An unlicensed tattoo artist whose work allegedly caused five customers to develop staph infections has been fined $12,500 by an east-central Indiana judge.

Delaware Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Dowling also granted a request by the county's health department for an injunction preventing Mike Woolum from tattooing until he obtains a permit.

Dowling imposed a $2,500 fine for each of Woolum's five infected customers, but that money won't go to them but instead into county coffers.

Woolum did not attend Friday's hearing.

A county environmental health specialist testified along with five people who said Woolum gave them tattoos at a mutual acquaintance's home in March.

The Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/1owgRHb ) all five said they developed infections, and two said they had suffered from MRSA, a potentially dangerous staph infection.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

