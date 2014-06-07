Reds send Votto on rehab assignment

Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto will be begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Votto hasn't played since going on the disabled list on May 21, retroactive to May 16, with a quadriceps strain in his left knee, the same knee on which he had two surgeries in 2012. The Reds have gone 9-11 without the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player, who is hitting .257 with six home runs and 12 runs batted.

Louisville is scheduled to begin a four-game series at Pawtucket on Saturday. Manager Bryan Price says the length of Votto's rehab assignment is not known.

Price says: "We'll evaluate him after tomorrow. He'll play five or six innings and see how he holds up."

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)